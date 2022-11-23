Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.37

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.37 and traded as high as C$27.55. Quebecor shares last traded at C$27.45, with a volume of 420,258 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QBR.B. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Quebecor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.37. The stock has a market cap of C$6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.97.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

