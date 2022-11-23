Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Trading 2.6% Higher

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.73. 280,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 479,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Quince Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $26.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07.

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on advancing precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. The company has discovered a broad bone-targeting drug platform to precisely deliver small molecules, peptides, or large molecules directly to the site of bone fracture and disease.

