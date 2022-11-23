R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,271 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 9,523 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,844 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on R1 RCM to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

RCM stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

