Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.64

Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.64 and traded as high as $16.68. Rand Capital shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 5,194 shares trading hands.

Rand Capital Trading Up 5.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $40.34 million, a PE ratio of -173.65 and a beta of 0.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rand Capital stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.87% of Rand Capital worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

