Raymond James Increases Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $125.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPA. UBS Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Performance

CPA opened at $84.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average is $69.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Copa has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $97.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Copa Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 102,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Copa by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Copa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 183,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Copa by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 50,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Copa by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 63,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.