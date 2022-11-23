Raymond James Lowers Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Price Target to $11.00

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $11.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s previous close.
BBDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Barings BDC Stock Performance
NYSE BBDC opened at $9.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC
About Barings BDC
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
