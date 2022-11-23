Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.49. Regis shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 248,080 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regis

Regis ( NYSE:RGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Regis had a negative net margin of 28.15% and a negative return on equity of 140.64%. The company had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Regis by 304.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Regis during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Regis by 21.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regis by 28.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Regis during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regis

(Get Rating)

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.