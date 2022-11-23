Renew (LON:RNWH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $658.18

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 658.18 ($7.78) and traded as low as GBX 617.50 ($7.30). Renew shares last traded at GBX 648 ($7.66), with a volume of 89,988 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £509.30 million and a PE ratio of 1,472.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 612.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 658.18.

In other Renew news, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 664 ($7.85) per share, for a total transaction of £26,560 ($31,405.94). In other news, insider Stephanie Hazell bought 3,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 589 ($6.96) per share, with a total value of £19,978.88 ($23,624.07). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 664 ($7.85) per share, with a total value of £26,560 ($31,405.94). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,270 shares of company stock worth $8,633,294.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

