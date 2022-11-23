Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,820.76

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,820.76 ($45.18) and traded as high as GBX 4,012 ($47.44). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 4,012 ($47.44), with a volume of 33,905 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 3,975 ($47.00) to GBX 3,520 ($41.62) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,615.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,820.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 2,431.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Renishaw Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a GBX 56.60 ($0.67) dividend. This is an increase from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Renishaw’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

