Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,820.76

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,820.76 ($45.18) and traded as high as GBX 4,012 ($47.44). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 4,012 ($47.44), with a volume of 33,905 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 3,975 ($47.00) to GBX 3,520 ($41.62) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
Renishaw Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,615.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,820.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 2,431.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
Renishaw Increases Dividend
Renishaw Company Profile
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
Featured Stories
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.