Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.19

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.19 and traded as high as $32.44. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $32.14, with a volume of 252,411 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 550 ($6.50) to GBX 600 ($7.09) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.09) to GBX 650 ($7.69) in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.00.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

