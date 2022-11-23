Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.59. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

REZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

