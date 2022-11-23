Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) vs. Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Head to Head Analysis

Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Rating) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Rightscorp has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rightscorp and Trip.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trip.com Group $3.14 billion 5.11 -$86.00 million ($0.63) -42.49

Profitability

Rightscorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trip.com Group.

This table compares Rightscorp and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A Trip.com Group -14.47% -0.39% -0.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rightscorp and Trip.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Trip.com Group 0 2 7 0 2.78

Trip.com Group has a consensus price target of $30.29, indicating a potential upside of 13.13%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Rightscorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Rightscorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

