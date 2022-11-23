RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.37

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.37 and traded as high as C$21.49. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$21.38, with a volume of 437,566 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REI.UN shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.74.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

