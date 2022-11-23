RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 1,958.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

In other news, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,778.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RLJ opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

