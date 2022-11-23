Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $97,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,531,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,325,000 after purchasing an additional 798,106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,061,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $173,465,000 after purchasing an additional 592,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,046,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $337,807,000 after purchasing an additional 568,343 shares during the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE RCI opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on RCI. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

