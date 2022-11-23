Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target to GBX 130

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.54) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.42) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.70) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.30) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 126 ($1.49).

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 96.19 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 63.38 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 96.29 ($1.14). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.34. The firm has a market cap of £5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 948.80.

In related news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,335 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £1,914.70 ($2,264.04). Insiders purchased a total of 7,999 shares of company stock valued at $608,400 in the last quarter.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

