Royal Bank of Canada Raises Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,450 ($28.97) to GBX 2,700 ($31.93) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DPLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($39.73) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($28.97) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($38.90) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diploma has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,908.33 ($34.39).

Diploma Price Performance

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 2,776.44 ($32.83) on Tuesday. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,090 ($24.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,478 ($41.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,745.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,490.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,492.77.

Diploma Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a GBX 38.80 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Diploma’s payout ratio is presently 72.20%.

In other news, insider David S. Lowden acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,576 ($30.46) per share, for a total transaction of £64,400 ($76,149.93).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

