Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,687,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,617,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,496,000 after buying an additional 206,725 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,990,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,042,000 after buying an additional 243,134 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 108.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,903,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,042,000 after buying an additional 2,546,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,800,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,871,000 after buying an additional 1,000,646 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Sabre Stock Up 3.0 %

Sabre Profile

Sabre stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

