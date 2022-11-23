Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.83

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.83 and traded as low as $24.25. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 1,204 shares changing hands.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%.

