Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,016.86

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,016.86 ($12.02) and traded as low as GBX 935 ($11.06). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 937.50 ($11.09), with a volume of 185,894 shares changing hands.

Safestore Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 413.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 889.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,016.86.

Insider Activity at Safestore

In related news, insider Andy Jones purchased 3,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.03) per share, with a total value of £17,997.90 ($21,281.66).

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

