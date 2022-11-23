Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.13

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.13 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 31.58 ($0.37). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 30.95 ($0.37), with a volume of 56,595 shares trading hands.

Safestyle UK Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. The company has a market cap of £42.98 million and a PE ratio of 1,031.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.43.

Safestyle UK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safestyle UK

About Safestyle UK

In other news, insider Michael Gallacher acquired 66,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £16,050 ($18,978.36).

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

