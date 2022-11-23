San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.14

Shares of San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.14 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 36.10 ($0.43). San Leon Energy shares last traded at GBX 36.70 ($0.43), with a volume of 14,261 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 39.14. The company has a current ratio of 20.10, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £162.79 million and a P/E ratio of 917.50.

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

