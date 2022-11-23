Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €34.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($26.12) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($16.84) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVK stock opened at €19.13 ($19.52) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.58. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($33.64).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.