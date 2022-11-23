Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.03

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.03 and traded as high as C$14.70. Savaria shares last traded at C$14.64, with a volume of 48,884 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIS. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$942.80 million and a PE ratio of 37.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Savaria’s payout ratio is presently 128.72%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

