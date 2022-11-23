SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 401 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 44,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $304,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC stock opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.67. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $95.90.

