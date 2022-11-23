SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 731 Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 61.9% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCI. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.22.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
