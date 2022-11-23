SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,909 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,480,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,485 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,320,000 after purchasing an additional 815,106 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY opened at $100.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.17.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.