SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,909 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,480,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,485 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,320,000 after purchasing an additional 815,106 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.
Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.