SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 612 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after purchasing an additional 260,538 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 605,251 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 70,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,861 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 90,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $331.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.50.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $337,897.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,012.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,482 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $337,897.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,012.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,625,151.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 68,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,476,456. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on COIN shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

