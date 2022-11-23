SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE DTM opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

