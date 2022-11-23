SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 25.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 53.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American States Water from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American States Water Stock Up 0.6 %

American States Water Announces Dividend

AWR stock opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.37. American States Water has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $103.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

