SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 104.2% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.97.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

