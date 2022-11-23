Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

HP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 5.2 %

HP opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,123 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 2,000.40%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

