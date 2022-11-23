Seaport Res Ptn Lowers Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) to Neutral

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Evergy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $59.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.95. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

About Evergy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 227.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 135.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

