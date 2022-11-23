Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Trading Down 3.9%

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 223,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 777,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Selina Hospitality Stock Performance

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. The company offers accommodation solutions, including luxury lofts to comfortable suites, micro-rooms, and hammocks that suit high-end travelers, backpackers, solo explorers, and groups. Its portfolio includes approximately 163 open or secured properties across 25 countries and 6 continents.

