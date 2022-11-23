Serinus Energy (TSE:SEN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Serinus Energy plc (TSE:SEN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as high as C$0.43. Serinus Energy shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 6,708 shares trading hands.
Serinus Energy Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
About Serinus Energy
Serinus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 45% working interest in the Sabria concession; and a 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida, Ech Chouech, Sanrhar, and Zinnia concessions located in Tunisia.
