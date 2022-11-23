Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($47.30) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Cranswick Price Performance
Shares of CWK opened at GBX 3,160.31 ($37.37) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,880.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,031.40. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,548 ($30.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,888 ($45.97). The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,645.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Cranswick Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity
In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 2,670 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,997 ($35.44), for a total transaction of £80,019.90 ($94,619.72).
Cranswick Company Profile
Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.
Read More
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.