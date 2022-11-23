Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($47.30) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Cranswick Price Performance

Shares of CWK opened at GBX 3,160.31 ($37.37) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,880.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,031.40. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,548 ($30.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,888 ($45.97). The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,645.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cranswick Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a GBX 20.60 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 2,670 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,997 ($35.44), for a total transaction of £80,019.90 ($94,619.72).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

