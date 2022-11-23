Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($64.39) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($55.10) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

Shares of SHL opened at €52.02 ($53.08) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €40.32 ($41.14) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($69.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of €46.09 and a 200-day moving average of €48.85.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

