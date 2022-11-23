Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €50.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($64.39) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

ETR SHL opened at €52.02 ($53.08) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.78. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €40.32 ($41.14) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($69.04). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €48.85.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.