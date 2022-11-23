SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.81. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 2,121 shares trading hands.

SIFCO Industries Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.47% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

