Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 17.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 80,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 29,097 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 20.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 234,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $23.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $469.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a current ratio of 12.79.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

