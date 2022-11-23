Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,791 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $17,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.18. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.92.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $553.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.