SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,300,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $17,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

NYSE SITC opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading

