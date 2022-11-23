Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 51,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 94,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Skylight Health Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skylight Health Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Skylight Health Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.