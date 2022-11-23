Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Decreased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 2.3 %

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $164.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

