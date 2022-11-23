SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLG. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 933.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 273,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,419,000 after buying an additional 247,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 486.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 53.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.39.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -286.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

