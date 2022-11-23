Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) were up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.69 and last traded at C$15.64. Approximately 72,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 150,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGR.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$944.06 million and a P/E ratio of 5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

