SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 85,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 152,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 85,875 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 168,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,514 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 43,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 14,850 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $203,593.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,722.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLR Investment Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLRC shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $785.95 million, a PE ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,171.43%.

SLR Investment Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

