Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $17,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Snowflake by 14.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 145.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after buying an additional 55,561 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $143.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.20. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $378.11.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNOW. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.97.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

