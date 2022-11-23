Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 266,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 127,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 1.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,103,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after purchasing an additional 34,566 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,287,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 286,057 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 1,041.9% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 931,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 849,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 21.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 696,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 120,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 631.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 507,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 437,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.
About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.
