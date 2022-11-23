Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.92

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.92 and traded as high as $92.00. Sodexo shares last traded at $91.96, with a volume of 36,760 shares trading hands.

Sodexo Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.75.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

